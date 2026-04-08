Trellis Spa Introduces Mother’s Day Spa Getaways Inspired by Travel

Mother’s Day at Trellis Spa offers a dedicated opportunity for rest and reconnection in a tranquil, resort-style setting. The serene indoor and outdoor soaking pools at Trellis Spa offer a peaceful escape designed for rest and relaxation Guests at Trellis Spa enjoy a resort-style setting complete with lush gardens, open-air cabanas, and an onsite restaurant with delicious food and wine options.

Trellis Spa presents spa journey offerings for Mother's Day that combine therapeutic treatments in a resort-style setting.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trellis Spa announces Mother’s Day spa experiences designed to offer the feeling of a destination getaway without ever leaving Houston. Created as a “boarding pass” to relaxation, each package is a curated journey that combines therapeutic treatments with an immersive spa setting.As the largest luxury spa in Houston, Trellis Spa offers a full-service environment with a relaxation lounge, outdoor soaking pools, a garden with open-air cabanas, and spacious treatment rooms. The setting allows guests to take a break from their daily routines and focus on rest, recovery, and wellbeing. These Mother’s Day experiences are available throughout May and are designed to be a staycation destination with no packing or passport required.The Grand VoyageThe Grand Voyage is a 100-minute experience designed to support skin vitality and overall renewal. The experience starts with the Age Well Massage, a restorative treatment that relieves tension, promotes circulation, and supports the skin’s natural function. This is followed by the Age Well Facial, which is designed to improve firmness, smooth texture, and restore a refreshed appearance. Together, these treatments create a balanced experience centered on visible results and relaxation.The Serenity SojournThe Serenity Sojourn is a 150-minute experience designed to calm the body and reduce stress. The CBD Warming Cocoon Ritual uses heat and CBD-infused products to ease muscle tension and support nervous system relaxation. The experience concludes with a CBD Pedicure that targets inflammation, hydrates the skin, and relieves fatigue in the feet. This offering is designed for guests seeking a slower, more grounding experience.The Continental LuxeThe Continental Luxe is a 275-minute, full-service spa experience that provides a comprehensive approach to relaxation and skincare. The journey includes the 100-minute Trellis Massage, a customized treatment customized to individual needs, followed by the 80-minute Trellis Facial, which deeply cleanses and hydrates the skin. The experience concludes with the Diamond Luxe Pedicure, an extended treatment designed to restore and rejuvenate the feet and lower legs. This offering is structured as a complete head-to-toe reset.The Citrus RivieraThe Citrus Riviera is a 300-minute experience inspired by seasonal elements and designed to refresh and energize. The journey includes a tension-relieving massage and a tailored facial customized to the guest’s skin concerns. It concludes with a Seasonal Blood Orange Pedicure that incorporates exfoliation and hydration, with citrus elements that provide a bright, uplifting finish. This offering emphasizes both rest and revitalization.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is renowned for its timeless elegance, exquisite décor, private fitness club, and involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. The resort was named the No. 1 Resort in Texas by Travel + Leisure readers in the World’s Best Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2025. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 261 guest rooms and 19 suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list. The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. In 2025, the hotel completed a refresh of its 36,400 square feet of 25 indoor meeting spaces and ballrooms, ranging from 432 to 6,634 square feet, across two levels of the hotel. It also offers 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space, complemented by a “Houstonian Experiences” menu to cater to corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare smoothies and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery.At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury day spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna, and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers the best in luxury skincare with Natura Bissé, ComfortZone, and HydraFacial facials and body treatments. As a full-service spa, Trellis features massages, body treatments, hand and foot treatments, and other indulgences. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation.The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

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