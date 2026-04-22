The Houstonian Club Highlights Yoga’s Role in Mental Health During May Awareness Month

At The Houstonian Club, expert-led yoga programming blends movement and mindfulness to help individuals build resilience, restore balance, and enhance mental clarity. The Houstonian Club spotlights simple, accessible yoga techniques during Mental Health Awareness Month, encouraging individuals to incorporate small daily practices for improved mental and emotional wellness. During Mental Health Awareness Month, The Houstonian Club highlights yoga as a science-backed approach to reducing stress, improving focus, and supporting overall well-being.

The Houstonian Club shares expert-led yoga techniques and insights to help individuals reduce stress, improve focus, and build lasting mental resilience.

Yoga meets people where they are. Whether you’re overwhelmed, disconnected, or simply need a reset, it offers a way back to yourself.” — Jonah Tannos, Houstonian Club Yoga Instructor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, The Houstonian Club , a leader in Houston’s fitness and wellness space, is spotlighting yoga as an effective, science-backed tool for improving mental health. At The Houstonian Club, yoga is not just a class offering. It is part of a broader philosophy that integrates physical fitness, through expert-led programming, restorative practices, and evidence-based approaches, with mental and emotional wellness.“For a long time, I felt stuck in my head, always distracted, and never really present,” says Houstonian Club yoga instructor Jonah Tannos. “Yoga pulled me out of my mind and into my body. In that space, I found clarity and a sense of feeling alive that I didn’t even know I was missing.” Research suggests yoga can help regulate stress, improve focus, and even support long-term brain health. During Mental Health Awareness Month, The Houstonian Club encourages its members and guests to explore how small practices can help improve their mental well-being. “Yoga meets people where they are,” says Tannos. “Whether you’re overwhelmed, disconnected, or simply need a reset, it offers a way back to yourself.”Practical Yoga-Based Tips for Mental ClarityHoustonian Club instructors are sharing techniques that anyone can incorporate into their routine during the month of May and hopefully adapt them into their daily lives for years to come:Use all five senses to interrupt stress“When your mind feels scattered, pause and reset with a five-sense grounding exercise,” says instructor Meredith Smith. She encourages her students to notice five things they see, four things they feel, three things they hear, two things they smell, and one thing they taste. This simple practice can help calm the nervous system and bring awareness to the present moment.Try alternate nostril breathingInstructor Jessica Sada recommends this technique to help regulate stress and anxiety. “Inhaling through one nostril and exhaling through the other helps signal safety to the brain,” she explains. “Even doing this for only 30 seconds can slow your heart rate and quiet racing thoughts.”Start the day with natural light“Morning sunlight is one of the most effective habits for mental health,” says instructor Haley Fountain. She suggests stepping outside within the first hour of waking to help regulate circadian rhythms, boost mood, energy, and sleep quality.Support mindfulness through movementYoga’s combination of breath and movement is an excellent way to support mindfulness and presence, helping practitioners step out of stress or anxiety and into a more grounded state.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

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