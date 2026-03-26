The Houstonian Club Champions Smarter Nutrition for National Nutrition Month

The Houstonian Club offers expert-led nutrition guidance during National Nutrition Month, emphasizing balanced habits for long-term health and performance. During National Nutrition Month, expert insights highlight the critical role of fiber, balanced blood sugar, and proper fueling in sustaining energy and optimizing wellness. Elayna Nunley shares practical, science-backed nutrition strategies focused on improving energy, supporting metabolism, and enhancing overall performance.

Registered dietitian Elayna Nunley shares practical strategies for energy, metabolism, and performance.

The Houstonian Club continues to raise the standard for fitness and wellness in Houston through expert-led guidance, personalized programming, and an integrative approach to health.” — Heather Thompson, The Houstonian Club Fitness Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Nutrition Month, The Houstonian Club , a leader in the fitness and wellness space, is offering practical, science-backed nutrition strategies to help improve energy, promote metabolic health, and enhance overall performance.As part of its continued commitment to whole-body wellness, The Houstonian Club is sharing expert guidance from Registered Dietitian Elayna Nunley , who says that small, consistent habits can lead to long-term results.“The Houstonian Club continues to raise the standard for fitness and wellness in Houston through expert-led guidance, personalized programming, and an integrative approach to health," said Fitness Director Heather Thompson. "This National Nutrition Month, we are proud to provide the resources and information members and guests need to feel and perform at their best.”Fiber: The Missing Link in Modern Nutrition“Protein gets a lot of attention, but fiber is just as important and often overlooked,” said Nunley. “While protein helps repair and maintain muscle tissue, fiber supports digestion, stabilizes blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, and plays a key role in long-term metabolic health.”Nunley shares that while most adults should be getting between 25 and 38 grams of fiber per day, average intake is actually closer to 15 grams, which is half of what is needed. This gap can contribute to low energy, increased cravings, blood sugar fluctuations, digestive issues, and a lack of satiety after meals.She recommends simple dietary shifts, such as adding berries or chia seeds to yogurt, choosing whole grains like quinoa or farro in place of processed foods, and incorporating lentils or beans into everyday meals.“Protein builds strength, but fiber protects your metabolism,” Nunley added.Blood Sugar: The Key to Sustained EnergyThe Houstonian Club is also tackling a common concern among both members and the wider community about mid-afternoon energy slumps. According to Nunley, these dips are often tied to swings in blood sugar rather than overall calorie intake.“Blood sugar is your body’s primary source of energy, and it affects everyone, not just those with diabetes,” said Nunley. “When levels rise quickly and then drop, it may cause fatigue, cravings, brain fog, irritability, and feeling hungry soon after eating.”Nunley emphasizes that the goal is not to eliminate carbohydrates, but to balance them. Pairing carbohydrates with protein and healthy fats, prioritizing high-fiber foods such as vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, and keeping a consistent eating pattern could help stabilize blood sugar throughout the day.“Balanced blood sugar supports steady energy, better workouts, fewer cravings, and improved recovery,” she said.Cortisol: Understanding the Impact of Stress and Under-FuelingIn addition to nutrition and energy balance, The Houstonian Club is giving guidance about the role of cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, in overall health and performance.“Cortisol is essential for focus and daily function, but when it remains elevated for extended periods, it can negatively impact energy, recovery, and body composition,” Nunley explained.Chronic stress is a well-known contributor to elevated cortisol levels, but according to Nunley, another common factor is under-fueling.“When you’re not eating enough, especially while continuing an active lifestyle, your body perceives that as stress,” she said. “Skipping meals, drastically cutting carbohydrates, or constantly dieting can keep cortisol elevated.”To support healthy regulation, Nunley encourages consistent, balanced meals, including adequate carbohydrates, especially around workouts, prioritizing sleep, and allowing time for recovery.

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