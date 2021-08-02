Data Facts Welcomes Bruce Bishop to Client Success Team

Background screening company Data Facts recently announced they have hired industry veteran Bruce Bishop.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced they hired industry veteran Bruce Bishop as a Strategic Account Manager for the Client Success Team.

Bishop brings a long line of successful endeavors to his new role. He comes to Data Facts with 21 years of experience in the background screening industry. During that time, he managed a multi-million-dollar book of business and surpassed his goal with an exemplary 96% retention rate. At Data Facts, he will be responsible for gaining the client’s trust by providing best practice recommendations for their screening program, educating them on product technology, providing actionable data analytics, imparting information on industry and legislative changes, and serving as an escalation point for client questions and concerns.

Bruce is excited about joining Data Facts. “In an industry that is becoming increasingly less personal, Data Facts truly stands above the rest. I love the commitment to be the best, but I also appreciate the personal touch. I’m looking forward to making my mark.”

Tammy Henry, Data Facts’ Vice President of Client Success, is already impressed with the addition to her team. “Bruce understands our clients and how to meet and exceed their needs. He will thrive in providing timely resolutions and building strong partnerships that create a more seamless experience. I’m confident that his industry expertise will greatly benefit all our clients.”

Bruce joined Data Facts in June 2021.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts… because you deserve a better experience. Visit our website to learn more.

