WestView Capital Partners Completes Growth Recapitalization Investment in Kymanox
Kymanox investment latest in WestView’s portfolio of companies providing outsourced services to life sciences companies.MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox” or the “Company”), a professional services company exclusively serving the life science industry, announced today that it received a growth recapitalization investment from WestView Capital Partners (“WestView”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on middle market growth companies.
Headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA, Kymanox offers comprehensive engineering, development, and compliance support to clients who bring important gene and cell therapies, combination products, biopharmaceuticals, and medical devices to market. Kymanox leverages its team of project management professionals, engineers, scientists, and regulatory experts to facilitate the development and commercialization of products with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility – and with the overall goal of getting safe and effective therapies to patients faster.
“At Kymanox, we are committed to our clients as they navigate modern medicine development from bench to patient. We offer a diverse team of subject matter experts who know how to connect-the-dots and fill-in-holes to meet program challenges and to ultimately bring better products to patients,” said Stephen M. Perry, Founder and CEO of Kymanox. “We are excited to partner with WestView and leverage their deep experience as investors in both the life science industry and people-based businesses. As we enter this next phase of growth together, Kymanox will expand the depth and breadth of our service offerings to meet the growing needs of our clients and the industry as a whole.”
“Our investment in Kymanox reflects WestView’s commitment to partnering with leading consulting companies led by passionate entrepreneurs,” said Jonathan Hunnicutt, General Partner at WestView who will join Kymanox’s Board of Directors. “Stephen and his team have built a company with a remarkable culture. We believe Kymanox’s deep technical expertise across multiple disciplines, coupled with their comprehensive project management services, positions them well to be a go-to partner for the life science industry,” noted Hunnicutt. “We are excited to partner with Stephen and join the Kymanox family. Kymanox has an exciting industry opportunity ahead,” added Jeff Clark, a Principal at WestView who will also join the Company’s board. WestView has invested in multiple companies providing outsourced services to life science companies.
WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins and Chestnut Hill Partners with debt financing provided by Abacus Finance Group. Kymanox was represented by RAW Management & Consulting Services and Connor Law Group.
About Kymanox:
Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.
About WestView Capital Partners:
WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and consolidation transactions in industries such as healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, software and IT services, consumer, and growth industrial. WestView invests in companies with operating profits between $3 million and $20 million with investment sizes ranging from $10 million to $60 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.
Kevin C. Brown
Kymanox
+1 224-406-1730
kevin.brown@kymanox.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn