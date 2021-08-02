Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,736 in the last 365 days.

Tha Vicious Set to Drop Fire New Single, "To The Moon"

Tha Vicious

Tha Vicious

Amid Collecting Other Accolades, Tha Vicious Still Finds Time to Release A New Hard-Hitting Track

LAUDERHILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tha Vicious knew he was destined to pursue music from a very early age. In 2006, the artist dropped his first mixtape on MySpace at the tender age of only 17. Since then, he has worked consistently at fine-tuning his skills as a musician for years before taking the leap and transiting to a full-time artist in 2017.

His latest single, "To The Moon", perfectly represents all the time and effort he has dedicated to improving his craft. Instantly recognizable upon listening to the song is the undeniable high-energy beat, which is sure to get listeners grooving in the spot. That coupled with memorable, catchy, and witty lyricism, worthy of comparison to rap greats, this song is a ringer for a hit.

"To The Moon" is the culmination of everything Tha Vicious has learned throughout the years in his pursuit of music. From working on YFN Lucci's mixtape to getting into XXL magazines to being co-signed by bigwigs like Soulja Boy, Styles P, Daz Dillinger, and more, every accolade he has received has helped shape him into the artist he is today.

Check out Tha Vicious's music on iTunes and Spotify. Listeners can also follow the artist on major social media platforms to keep up-to-date with releases and find out just why elite artists have co-signed with him.

###

About

Tha Vicious found his love for music and poetry at a young age, releasing his first mixtape on MySpace in 2016 when he was only 17 years old. Following that, the artist released another mixtape in 2009 through datpiff.com. He then kept refining his craft on and off for years before transitioning to a full-time artist in 2017. He has been featured on YFN Lucci's Mixtape, Coast 2 Coast Volume 345, and been co-signed by other major talents like The Game, Sauce Walka, Daz Dillinger, Styles P, Nore, and Soulja Boy. His music is gaining recognition worldwide.

Links
Main Website URL https://instagram.com/aviciouslove?utm_medium=copy_link
Youtube URL https://youtube.com/user/Youngcreep954

Other Website URLs
https://www.facebook.com/Thaviciouz/
https://instagram.com/aviciouslove
http://www.twitter.com/vicious_mind89

Tha Vicious
Tha Vicious
+1 (954) 610-8999
Aviciouslove954@gmail.com

You just read:

Tha Vicious Set to Drop Fire New Single, "To The Moon"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.