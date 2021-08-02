Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,711 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 21A202754

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 31st 2021 at 1758 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Richford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 31st 2021 at 1758 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received several reports of bicycle thefts in the area of North Avenue, Elm Avenue, and Church Street in the town of Richford. It appears these thefts may be linked, however the investigation into these incidents is ongoing therefore more information is not readily available at this time. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.