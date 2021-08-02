St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202754
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 31st 2021 at 1758 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 31st 2021 at 1758 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received several reports of bicycle thefts in the area of North Avenue, Elm Avenue, and Church Street in the town of Richford. It appears these thefts may be linked, however the investigation into these incidents is ongoing therefore more information is not readily available at this time. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.