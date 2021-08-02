St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21A202754

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 31st 2021 at 1758 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Richford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 31st 2021 at 1758 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received several reports of bicycle thefts in the area of North Avenue, Elm Avenue, and Church Street in the town of Richford. It appears these thefts may be linked, however the investigation into these incidents is ongoing therefore more information is not readily available at this time. Members of the public with any information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Trooper Conte with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.