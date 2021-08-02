"Hollywood Unexpected" Wins Best Comedy at the iHollywood Film Fest

This was the first tv show produced by Jessica Ross

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This July, an exclusive preview episode of "Hollywood Unexpected" won for Best Comedy at the iHollywood Film Festival. The first TV show produced by actress Jessica Ross, it was also a semi-finalist for Best Digital Series and received an honorable man mention for the Audience Award.

In this mini-season, Jessica is surprised with a trip to Virginia to visit friends after having such a stressful year. Anticipating to enjoy a relaxing vacation away from the city, it instead turns out to become an adventure of a lifetime.

"When I was surprised with a trip to Virginia to visit the Iseli Family, I knew I had to document my experience. The ability to make people laugh and brighten their day is an accolade in itself. I am elated to have won the award for Best Comedy and receive an honorable mention from the audience. My vision for the show is to inspire women to find their own purpose, and celebrate where they are at this moment" commented Jessica Ross after she found out she won the awards. The cast of Hollywood Unexpected includes world-famous magician Wes Iseli, his wife Natalie, their three adorable children, and former supermodel Ronnie Carol.

The iHollywood Film Fest was held June 25-27, 2021 finishing July 6, 2021, with the audience awards. It's the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. All films were screened virtually. Filmmakers received awards either in person or online. Due to the pandemic, the festival was a hybrid which allowed the festival experience to be available to audiences around the world.

About Jessica Ross:

Jessica Ross is a well-known actress and reporter, appearing on television and in films; she has also written for several fashion blogs, been on reality TV, and done much more. Media outlets Jessica has been featured on include Indie Activity, Action Magazine, Voyage LA, Flicks Daily, Juwai, It Can By You, Livin Style Magazine, Buzzfeed, and CBS.

