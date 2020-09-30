Premiering October 14th: Jessica Ross Films Jul-TV Docuseries Wes Iseli's Magiclife in Virginia From Los Angeles

Due to COVID, the entire episode was done with Zoom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 14th, Jessica Ross stars in Episode 5 of the Jul-TV docuseries Wes Iseli's Magiclife titled "Getting Press". Jessica is an actress and publicist and has helped Wes Iseli garner interviews on TV shows, newspapers, magazines, and podcasts. Working with the Iseli Family virtually for the past three years, she began pitching "Wes Iseli's Magiclife" to various networks in February. The original plan was to fly her out to Columbia, Virginia to meet Wes Iseli and his family for the first time as well as go sightseeing in the surrounding areas.

Unfortunately, life doesn't always go as planned. Practically overnight the coronavirus arrived, disrupting the world in unforeseen ways. As an actress and publicist, Jessica is used to being creative and thinking outside the box. This time, she was faced with a challenge like no other. How do you film a meeting in Virginia when you are over 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles and we are in the midst of a pandemic?

"If you asked me a year ago, I would have laughed at the idea of shooting a TV show on Zoom. Plus, I was looking forward to meeting the Iseli's in person and seeing Virginia for the first time. Despite the obstacles, I was determined to make it work. In one part, we have a virtual toast with a glass of wine. My goal was to have the viewers feel like I was really there with them", says Jessica.

Episode 5 of Wes Iseli's Magiclife with Jessica Ross premieres October 14th on Jul-TV at https://www.jultvnetwork.com/.