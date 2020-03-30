Malibu Crush Set for Late 2020 Release Despite the Coronavirus Halting Production

Jessica Ross and James Pratt

Malibu Crush has already secured distribution with a US release projected for December of 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipated comedy feature film, Malibu Crush is still on track for a late 2020 release despite the coronavirus halting several key film productions in Australia this month, including Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks, “Elvis Project ( Warner Brothers) and Marvel studios Shang - Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Malibu Crush which features James Pratt, (On Halloween, Conversation Hollywood) Scott Miller (Once Upon Time, 2012) Jessica Ross (Backstage Weekly, Fashion Dolls), and Australian Bachelor runner up, Brittany Hockley in her debut has already secured distribution with a US release projected for December of 2020.

The script which Pratt describes as a throwback to 90s hit comedies such as National Lampoons and Beverly Hills Cop, has a story centered on two best friends from Pasadena, Michael Chase (James Pratt) and Duey (Billy White) who pretend to be highly acclaimed film school students in order to declare their love to a stunning former high school girlfriend Bridget Van Ryan, who’s now living in Sydney, Australia. Actress Jessica Ross will play Bridget Van Ryan and has worked with Pratt before on Conversation Hollywood as well as the nationally acclaimed iTalk event series. Jessica stands out as the only cast member of the film that was born and raised in Southern California and was the first actress cast in the film.

Full of memorable characters coupled with a catchy storyline, Malibu Crush stands to be spared the scrutiny many comedies face with the current climate in Hollywood.

The film is being produced by top 35 Hollywood manager Trisanne Marin, Australian producer, Dan Musial and executive produced by Two-time AFI Award-winning producer, John L Simpson.

Dane Hallett (Aquaman, Alien Covenant, Mad Max Fury Road) is attached as the production designer.

Filming will take place between Sydney, Australia, and Malibu with producer Trisanne Marin, commenting pre-production has been very smooth and the project is ahead of schedule.

The film will be shot on an Ari, with award-winning cinematographer Robbie Fatt making his feature film directorial debut.

Find out more about Malibu Crush at https://www.instagram.com/malibucrushmovie/



