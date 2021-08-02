Sun West’s Patty La Giglia Wins Industry Awards

Sun West Mortgage Company Icon Patty La Giglia

Mortgage veteran recognized by trade publications for industry leadership.

We are extremely proud of Patty and everything she has accomplished in her career and her time at Sun West.” — Ty Kern, Executive Managing Director at Sun West Mortgage Company

BUENA PARK, CA, USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun West Mortgage Company, a full service mortgage banker serving homebuyers and mortgage borrowers for over 40 years, is proud to announce that Patty La Giglia, Managing Director of Business Optimization, has been recognized by both HousingWire and Mortgage Banker magazines for her leadership.

La Giglia is the recipient of both a 2021 HousingWire Woman of Influence award and has been listed on Mortgage Banker’s 2021 list of Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking.

“Patty is one of the most dedicated professionals I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Ty Kern, Executive Managing Director at Sun West Mortgage Company. “She makes herself available for anyone who needs help, regardless of the day, hour, or job title. Patty is a thoughtful role model, friend and mother who thrives in the face of challenge and always aims to better herself. We are extremely proud of Patty and everything she has accomplished in her career and her time at Sun West.”

La Giglia has 20 years of mortgage industry experience and has been with Sun West since 2018. Before that, she was Senior Director of Business Performance for Home Point Financial, where she was an Encompass certified administrator. Previous to that she was Director of Operations for Allied First Bank and Operations Manager for Hawthorne Credit Union.

La Giglia is a technologically savvy workflow specialist who is competent with all of the systems employed by modern loan originators. She is expert at configuring tech stacks to meet company objectives and maximize the origination potential of loan officers and processing teams.

“I’m honored to receive this recognition for doing nothing more than what I love to do,” La Giglia said. “I am passionate about helping loan officers reach their goals. Working with the team at Sun West has been incredibly rewarding. I can’t wait to see how quickly we grow the company this year.”

