RE: Road closure Addison Route 125

Road is now open.

 

From: Potter, Lori via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, August 1, 2021 7:07 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road closure Addison Route 125 Importance: High

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Route 125 in Addison will be closed for a ½ mile stretch in the area of 10 Acre Drive due to road damage.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

