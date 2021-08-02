RE: Road closure Addison Route 125
Road is now open.
Route 125 in Addison will be closed for a ½ mile stretch in the area of 10 Acre Drive due to road damage.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.