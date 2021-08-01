Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 54 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,701 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses in the District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced arrests have been made in reference to Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses that occurred in the District.

 

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the following offenses:

 

  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.  First District CCN: 21-075-358
  • Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 12:05 am, in the 300 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. First District CCN: 21-097-765
  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 1:23 am, in the 4200 block of East Capitol, Northeast.  Sixth District CCN: 21-098-403
  • Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, in the 1400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. Sixth District CCN: 21-098-413

 

In addition to the above 15 year-old juvenile male, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was also arrested in the following offenses:

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 3:18 am, in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast.  Seventh District CCN: 21-103-060
  • Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:30 am, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.  Seventh District CCN: 21-103-062

 

In addition to the above 15 year-old juvenile male, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was also arrested in the following offense:

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, at approximately 10:00 pm, in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Sixth District CCN: 21-104-325

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses in the District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.