Arrests Made in Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced arrests have been made in reference to Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses that occurred in the District.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the following offenses:

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. First District CCN: 21-075-358

Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 12:05 am, in the 300 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. First District CCN: 21-097-765

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 1:23 am, in the 4200 block of East Capitol, Northeast. Sixth District CCN: 21-098-403

Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am, in the 1400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. Sixth District CCN: 21-098-413

In addition to the above 15 year-old juvenile male, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was also arrested in the following offenses:

Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 3:18 am, in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. Seventh District CCN: 21-103-060

Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at approximately 4:30 am, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. Seventh District CCN: 21-103-062

In addition to the above 15 year-old juvenile male, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was also arrested in the following offense:

Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, July 26, 2021, at approximately 10:00 pm, in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Sixth District CCN: 21-104-325

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.