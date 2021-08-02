The Long Awaited Fifth Book in the Gripped series – Taylor’s Story is Now Available

Gripped Book Five Stacy Padula, Award-winning Author Amazon #1 New Release

Amazon #1 Best Seller - Gripped is currently being adopted for television!

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is honored to announce the newest edition of the Gripped series, written by Stacy A. Padula. Part 5: Taylor’s Story will be released on August 10, 2021 on Amazon, and is already an Amazon #1 Best Seller. In celebration of the book’s release and the series being adapted for television, $2 of every order will be going to Little Paws Dachshund Rescue.

The fifth book in the Gripped series moves along at a thrilling pace. Secrets are revealed and lives are at stake. Readers will uncover the mystery behind the disappearances of both Taylor Dunkin and Missy Kent as the story unfolds. Can Taylor’s family put the pieces together after they find Taylor’s abandoned Jeep? Will anyone hear from Missy after she was last seen with friends at a nightclub? Taylor and Missy’s friends are dangerously close to learning the truth, and uncovering the connection between their stories, but their ignorance may be the only thing keeping them safe.

The Gripped series is also heading to television, with an adaptation currently in the works. Emmy-winning producer Mark Blutman, known for Ghostwriter, Girl Meets World, and Boy Meets World said of the project: “I’ve always looked for ways to affect young adults with a positive message in my work. The opportunity to take the world Stacy created, a world showing how good kids can easily fall into life threatening drug addiction and eventually put the pieces of their lives back together, was an opportunity and challenge I was excited to bring to the small screen. It has a Friday Night Lights meets Euphoria vibe. The vulnerable flaws in the characters Stacy has created really resonated with me.”

Reviews:

"Invigorating, engaging, and a must-read. The characters in The Gripped Series diligently tackle the essence of forces that can limit greatness within." – LaTonya Pinkard of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Last Chance U

About the Author:

Stacy A. Padula is an author and entrepreneur from Plymouth, Massachusetts. In 2019 and 2020 respectively, the International Association of Top Professionals (New York, NY) named her "Top Educational Consultant of the Year" and "Empowered Woman of the Year." She is the CEO and founder of both South Shore College Consulting & Tutoring and Briley & Baxter Publications. In 2019, she also wrote her first screenplay, an adaptation of her novel The Aftermath. Stacy Padula published the Gripped book series under her own company, Briley & Baxter Publications – a publishing company that donates a portion of its proceeds to animal rescues each month.