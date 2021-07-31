Middlesex Barracks/Violation Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302971
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 249-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/30/21 at 1512 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Violation Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Scott Cookson
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/30/2021, at approximately 1512 hours the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a complaint regarding a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse Order. Investigation revealed in the afternoon of 07/30/2021, Scott Cookson (52), of Cabot, Vermont violated a condition of an RFA where he was the defendant. Cookson was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Court on 8/2/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov