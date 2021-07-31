Middlesex Barracks/Violation Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 249-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/30/21 at 1512 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Violation Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Scott Cookson

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/30/2021, at approximately 1512 hours the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a complaint regarding a possible violation of a Relief From Abuse Order. Investigation revealed in the afternoon of 07/30/2021, Scott Cookson (52), of Cabot, Vermont violated a condition of an RFA where he was the defendant. Cookson was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County Court on 8/2/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/2/2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov