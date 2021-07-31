COURAGE IGENE CELEBRATES 14 YEARS OF GODS FAITHFULNESS
COURAGE IGENE CELEBRATES KINGDOM EXPLOITS & EMPOWERMENT OF LIVESDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVO! AS COURAGE IGENE AND All NATIONS CHURCH IS SET TO CELEBRATE× 14 YEARS OF GOD'S GLORY & GRACE
" If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough" is a popular saying by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
But if there is a man who understands this saying better, then it is the Senior Pastor of All Nations Church; Apostle Courage Igene.
Indeed he is a man with big dreams who decided to break away from the norm and plant something peculiar in Dallas Texas.
All Nations Church, a Christian denomination based in Texas will be celebrating their 14 years Anniversary. It's a Special Anniversary Weekend; August 26-29, 2021. This program is said to bring the wonders of God to Dallas, Texas. This is coming at a time that the world is departing from the word of God and focusing on materialism.
All Nations Church existence over these years has been described as a testament to the works of God and worth celebrating, said members of the church. 14 Years of Church Planting: Ministry Empowerment: Kingdom Exploit, etc.
Speaking on the importance of the program, Bishop Blessing Samuel, the guest said that “sometimes you don’t talk, it is your result that speaks". This program would bring results to people. Music Ministers will lead everyone into God's presence which will attract God's blessings.
The All Nations Church Dallas TX Resident Pastor; Pastor Rose Okorie, welcomes everyone. It's Four Unforgettable Nights and the program is slated to commence from August 26th to 29th 2021. Thursday 26th - Saturday 28th , 7pm nightly is billed as Prophetic Revival Service: Sunday 29th, 3pm as Special Anniversary Banquet with sumptuous meal at the Church auditorium, All Nations Church, 1323 Columbia Drive, Suite 315, Richardson TX, 75081.
The church is therefore encouraging everyone to come and be part of the program. The organizers of the program have described the program as a life changing event that will that make a great impact on its attendees.
“All Nations Church, Dallas, Texas is actively involved in church planting globally. With international headquarters located at the Dallas TX under the able leadership of Apostle Courage Igene.
With a mission to raise the end time army for Christ, these 14 years of existence would showcase the goodness of God and where they have been coming from. The church is known to have built strong relationships, train and equip the people of God these past years. These are the things that the church would be celebrating”, Courage Igene concluded.
