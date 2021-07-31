One Killed In Worcester Co. Crash

July 31, 2021

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Worcester County crash late last night that killed one person.

The victim is identified as Jason T. Eanes, 27, of Delmar, Md. Eanes was operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver is identified as Randy L. Miller, 25, of Whaleyville, Md. Miller was operating a 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack were dispatched to the intersection of Rt. 50 and Hall Road for a reported traffic crash. Troopers arrived and found two vehicles involved. A Maryland State Police helicopter responded, however emergency medical services personnel from the Berlin Fire Department on the scene pronounced the victim deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was crossing northbound over westbound Rt. 50 to continue north on Hall Road. The investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep Cherokee pulled from the crossover into the path of the Suzuki motorcycle, which was westbound on Rt. 50. The motorcycle struck the Jeep and the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and thrown into the center median. The driver of the Jeep did not require transportation for medical treatment.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. The investigation is being conducted by an advanced collision investigator from the Berlin Barrack, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Nothing is being ruled out at this time regarding contributing factors involved in this crash. State Police investigators have briefed the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the state’s attorney’s office for review. Charges are pending.

Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted. The roadway at the crash scene was closed for about five hours.