Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,125 in the last 365 days.

One Killed In Worcester Co. Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Worcester County crash late last night that killed one person. 

The victim is identified as Jason T. Eanes, 27, of Delmar, Md.  Eanes was operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The other driver is identified as Randy L. Miller, 25, of Whaleyville, Md.  Miller was operating a 2001 Jeep Cherokee. 

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack were dispatched to the intersection of Rt. 50 and Hall Road for a reported traffic crash.  Troopers arrived and found two vehicles involved.  A Maryland State Police helicopter responded, however emergency medical services personnel from the Berlin Fire Department on the scene pronounced the victim deceased. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was crossing northbound over westbound Rt. 50 to continue north on Hall Road.  The investigation indicates the driver of the Jeep Cherokee pulled from the crossover into the path of the Suzuki motorcycle, which was westbound on Rt. 50.  The motorcycle struck the Jeep and the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and thrown into the center median.  The driver of the Jeep did not require transportation for medical treatment. 

The investigation into the crash is continuing.  The investigation is being conducted by an advanced collision investigator from the Berlin Barrack, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team. 

Nothing is being ruled out at this time regarding contributing factors involved in this crash.  State Police investigators have briefed the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.  Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the state’s attorney’s office for review.  Charges are pending. 

Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted.  The roadway at the crash scene was closed for about five hours. 

 

You just read:

One Killed In Worcester Co. Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.