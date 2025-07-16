Police Arrest Salisbury Man in Connection to Wicomico County Fatal Shooting

July 16, 2025

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Wicomico County man in connection to a fatal shooting in Salisbury on Tuesday night.

The accused is identified as Jonathan Leross Jobe, 18, of Salisbury. Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Jobe is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other firearm related charges. Jobe is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on an unrelated arrest warrant.

The victim is identified as Dajaud Rae’heim Townsend, 24, of Salisbury. Townsend was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services personnel while en route to the hospital.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on July 15, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Smith Street for reports of shots fired. Responding officers located Townsend in the backyard of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and identified Jobe as a suspect. Additional assistance was provided by the Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Jonathan Leross Jobe

###

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov