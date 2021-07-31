Living A Better Story Launches 77Pray - Grow Closer to God

Grow Closer to God

Today, Living A Better Story, Inc. announced the launch of 77Pray, a mobile application available on Android or Apple, to help people grow closer to God

In March, a group of 12 gathered... for the first Living A Better Story Intensive. In addition to a lot of transformation that occurred there for all of us... the 77Pray mobile application was born” — Rich Blakeman

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Living A Better Story, Inc. announced the launch of 77Pray, a mobile application available on Android or Apple, to help people grow closer to God77Pray was named after a very popular verse in the bible - Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye. shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you, Matthew 7:7. And to learn more about why it was created, visit https://www.77pray.com/why77 According to Rich Blakeman, Co-Founder of Living A Better Story, "In early March, a group of 12 of us gathered in a small town near Powder Mountain, Utah for the first Living A Better Story Intensive. In addition to a lot of transformation that occurred there for all of us, we helped one of our graduates raise nearly $10,000 to pay off student debt, and the 77Pray mobile application was born."Since the first Living A Better Story event ( www.LivingABetterStory.org ), we've had over 50 guests on the Living A Better Story podcast to answer these (and more questions): What was your passion when you were younger? How does that relate to the kind of work you do today? What challenges have you faced in life (that you are comfortable sharing on the podcast), and how did they become a gift later in life? What role does faith play in your journey?About 77Pray: 77Pray was purpose built to help you grow closer to God. Have you hit a plateau in life? Do you feel like no matter what you do, you just aren’t where you want to be? Feel like you are not connected to your God given purpose for your life? This program is for you.Maybe you’ve attended mindset retreats, or read the latest self-help book, or burned your hard-earned cash for courses that promised to teach you the secret to success. Yet, you still fail to make any real progress. Why?Here’s the real secret. God is the key. If you haven’t been purposeful about creating a relationship with God to talk to him and listen to the casual reply, then what are you waiting for.About Living A Better Story: Living A Better Story is a 501c3 non-profit purpose built to help it's attendees complete their past and tell the truth about their current reality so that they can live a better story. At Living A Better Story, we have seen over and over again that by creating a relationship with God, and following his purpose for your life, we can indeed live a better story.

