Jade Romano (BYU Marriott School of Business) and Drew Fleming (Wabash College) Dare to Overcome

BYU Marriot School of Business and Wabash College support the Dare to Overcome (DTO) global initiative by providing top students as DTO Corporate Liaisons.

Jade Romano (BYU Marriott School of Business) & Drew Fleming (Wabash College) have been sponsored by their schools to help make Dare to Overcome happen. They're role models for the rising generation!”
— Dr. Brian Grim, President, Religious Freedom & Business Foundation
WASHINGTON DC, TOKYO, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYU Marriot School of Business student Jade Romano and Wabash College student Drew Flemming are having the opportunity of a lifetime as corporate liaisons for the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation’s Dare to Overcome global initiative.

Jade is from Boston, Massachusetts, and is studying Marketing at the Marriott School, and Drew grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana, before attending Wabash where he majors in Religion with a minor in Political Science.

“The opportunity for Jade Romero to intern with the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation has been excellent,” said BYU Marriott Dean Brigitte Madrian. “Jade is a marketing major, and the experiences she is having as the Fortune 500 corporate liaison for the Dare to Overcome initiative are invaluable as she prepares for her future as a leader in both her professional and personal life. She has mentioned what a profound influence this amazing internship has already had on her. We’re grateful that the foundation worked with our summer experience program to provide this opportunity to help Jade gain such a meaningful and quality experience.”

“I was excited to hear that Drew is working this summer on RFBF’s ‘Dare to Overcome’ initiative,” said Wabash President Scott Feller. “Drew’s internship is supported by our new Wabash Public Policy Project, which provides our liberal-arts students opportunities to learn about the wide variety of nonprofits and civil society organizations doing important work in that sector. As Wabash continues to promote lifelong learning and civil discourse, our engaged students like Drew will graduate as informed and active citizens, ready to serve others.”

Dare to Overcome (DTO) is the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation’s global intersectionality conference, highlighting the ways diverse communities support and reinforce one another to build more inclusive workplaces and peaceful societies. Each day focuses on a different theme:

– Aug. 22: Social Justice, Equity and Religious Non-discrimination

– Aug. 23: Intersectionality Between Faith & Abilities Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

– Aug. 24: Business for Interfaith Understanding, Peace & Inclusion

DTO is the global convening point for faith-and-belief employee resource groups (ERGs). Members of these ERGs will gather virtually in support of their colleagues around the world and share best practices.

The United Nations Global Compact and the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation are collaborators for DTO’s signature initiative, the Global Business & Interfaith Peace Award. Main sponsors include American Airlines and the Templeton Religion Trust.

DTO is held in the host city of the Paralympic Games: Rio 2016, Seoul/PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2021, as well as virtually due to the pandemic.

Brian Grim
Religious Freedom & Business Foundation
+1 410-268-7809
Dare to Overcome - a gathering place for Corporate Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)

