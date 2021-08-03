Briley & Baxter Publications Announces the Release of Children’s Book, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup

Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is thrilled to announce the release of the children’s book, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup, by author Leokadia George, with illustrations by Maddy Moore, available on August 17, 2021 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.

While the workers and volunteers at the Wolf Conservation Center are worried about the endangered status of the Mexican Gray Wolves, two wolves who live there are desperate for a pup of their own. No puppies have come yet and they’re starting to give up hope. That is, until the miraculous birth of Trumpet.

Based on a true story from the Wolf Conservation Center, Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup is a hopeful tale that will also help teach children about the importance of saving endangered species, while learning how much wolves truly love their offspring and value family units. The book is perfect for children 2-5 years old and up. George will also be donating 50 percent of the profits to the Wolf Conservation Center, so readers can delight in knowing that just by reading the book, they’re giving back. The dynamic illustrations truly capture the loving relationship between the wolves, and both parents and children will love the story.

Reviews:

“Parents will love Trumpet the Miracle Wolf Pup by Leokadia George, which is not only adorable and heart-warming, but also a touching story that educates children about the importance of protecting endangered species. It is sure to become animal lovers’ go-to children’s book!” – Stacy Padula, award-winning and best-selling author of On the Right Path, Gripped, and Montgomery Lake High.

For those who would like to do more, they can visit, donate, or volunteer at the Wolf Conservation Center. They can also see Trumpet, alongside other wolves, via the center’s webcams.

About the Author:

Leokadia George started volunteering at the Wolf Conservation Center in 2016 where she was introduced to the world of wolf conservation. She also became inspired by one specific Mexican Gray Wolf nicknamed Trumpet. She is honored to be able to share her story.