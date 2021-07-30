Pioneertown Invites Community to Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Town Founding
PIONEERTOWN, CA, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in a quiet mountain desert valley, Pioneertown was founded in 1946 by 18 celebrities who envisioned a Western town ideal for filming where residents could also live, work, and play. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on September 1, 1946, and now the town is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The Friends of Pioneertown (501c3) are welcoming residents and visitors to take a step back in time for a day full of exciting events honoring the town's founders and first residents.
The 75th-anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, on Mane Street. Visitors can stop by "Club 75" in the historic Pioneertown Soundstage from 11 am to 6 pm to watch a captivating photo and video presentation featuring images from the town's early days. The Friends of Pioneertown will also unveil a sculpture created by one of Pioneertown's local artists to commemorate this milestone anniversary.
A standout moment in Pioneertown's history is Roy Rogers, Dick Curtis, and Dale Evans' ride down Mane Street, which community horsemen and women will reenact at the event. In addition, there will be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the celebration for visitors to create their own memorable moments as they journey back in time through Pioneertown's history.
This one-day event celebrates the original founders, residents, and business owners who set the standard for the hard-working, creative, artistic, and kooky people who have called Pioneertown home ever since. The town was built as a permanent western set that featured fully operational businesses such as restaurants, a hotel, a general store, a feed store, and a saddle maker to cater to filming crews' and actors' needs. It continues to be a living, working town, and active horse community.
The 75th anniversary will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 11 am to 6 pm at 53585 Mane Street, Pioneertown, CA 92268. A special ceremony will be held at 1 pm to officially commemorate the town's founding. Bring the family and join in the fun and festivities for what is sure to be a day to remember.
The Friends of Pioneertown are proud to have the following sponsors for the 75th Anniversary event. Corso Marketing Group, Pioneertown Land & Management Co., Pioneertown Entertainment Incorporated, Desert Willow Ranch and The Wild West Theater, Pioneertown International Film Festival, The Red Dog Saloon, Pioneertown Film Museum.
Curt Sautter
