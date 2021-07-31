Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,780 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Bud Pierce says State Mask Mandates for Students is an Overreach

Dr. Bud Pierce, Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor at his office, learning against the wall, in his white physican coat, light blue shirt, blue tie with white spots, picture of a creek inthe back. He has a serious look on his face.

Dr. Bud Pierce

Square logo, light blue, text says Doctor Pierce, A Prescription for Oregon, Sane, Secure. Stable. In the upper right corner there is a green circle that says Governor 2022.

Dr. Pierce for Governor Logo

Dr. Pierce believes that local jurisdictions, elected school board members, and parents should make those decisions for their students.

Local officials and parents know their children and communities the best.”
— Dr. Bud Pierce, Oncologist and Candidate for Oregon Governor
SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republican candidate for Oregon Governor, Dr. Bud Pierce criticized Kate Brown for overreaching with her mask mandate for K-12 students. Dr. Pierce believes that local jurisdictions, elected school board members, and parents should make those decisions for their students.

On July 29, Brown released a statement directing the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule that requires masks indoors for students in the upcoming school year.

Dr. Pierce has been a strong advocate for vaccinations and has carefully followed the science. He has repeatedly said that our children “should return to an in-class learning environment.”

In response to the mandate, Dr. Pierce said, “Science has demonstrated that children are resilient if they contract COVID-19. The two-shot vaccines have demonstrated a 99.9% effectiveness rate in preventing COVID-19 infection in immunized adults. I have many concerns about Gov. Brown creating this mandate, at this time, for every student in the state. We need to trust our local elected officials and parents. We should not have our children learning in a fear-based environment.”

Not all communities have the same level of risk. Dr. Pierce believes that regulations should be based on actual vaccination rates, the number of students in a given school district, and the area’s population size.

“Local officials and parents know their children and communities the best. A COVID-19 safety plan driven by local officials increases community buy-in and more accurately reflects a community’s actual safety needs,” Dr. Pierce said.

Dr. Pierce added, “My concern is that the Governor will put the burden on teachers to be ‘mask enforcers’ instead of educators. Governor Brown has failed to provide clear leadership, consistent messaging, and practical advice throughout this entire pandemic.”

_______________________
Bud Pierce, M.D, Ph.D. is a business owner and senior partner of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the last physician-owned practices on the West Coast. He announced his candidacy for governor on the Republican ticket in April 2021. Approved photos and biography can be found at www.BudPierce.org/newsroom. To arrange an interview with Dr. Pierce, email news@budpierce.org.

Media Relations
Bud Pierce for Governor
+1 971-720-1665
news@budpierce.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Bud Pierce for Oregon Governor - Launch Video

You just read:

Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Bud Pierce says State Mask Mandates for Students is an Overreach

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.