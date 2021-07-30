Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(ESSEX, MD) – Troopers arrested and charged a Baltimore County man today after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr., 31, of Essex, Maryland. Olszewski is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession with intent to distribute child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested in Linthicum, Maryland and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bail review hearing with the court commissioner.

Beginning in March, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Baltimore County. On May 24, Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect in Essex, Maryland. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore County Man On Child Pornography Charges

