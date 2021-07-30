Bridge to be Replaced on CR 4550 South of Mount Pleasant

A narrow bridge crossing Hart Creek on Titus County Road 4550 south of Mount Pleasant will be replaced this coming year, according to plans approved in July by TxDOT.

“We will be replacing the bridge crossing Hart Creek with a concrete structure that will handle all legal loads of traffic,” said Tommy Bruce, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant. “The new structure will be widened to 24 feet across so vehicles will easily be able to pass each other.”

Residents along the county road will need to find an alternate route around the construction site since the roadway will be closed to through-traffic while the work is being done.

Hodges and Son Construction Company, Inc. of Omaha was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $558,400.

Work on the project should begin in September of this year and take about seven months to complete, Bruce said.