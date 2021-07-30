Utah Joins SCOTUS Abortion Case

SALT LAKE CITY — This week, the Utah Attorney General’s Office supported a Mississippi abortion case asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Utah joined 24 states in a friend of the court (amicus) brief also asks the court to reverse Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a case from 1992 that upheld the constitutional right to abortion while allowing the states to regulate the practice to protect the health of the mother and the life of the fetus.

Read the 44-page brief to the Supreme Court here.

Utah Attorney General Melissa Holyoak issued the following statement after the state joined the case.

“Regardless of one’s view of the Supreme Court’s abortion precedent, it is the Attorney General’s duty to defend the laws of the State of Utah. We support the petition to the Supreme Court because similar to Mississippi’s law, Utah’s law prohibiting elective abortions after 18 weeks is constitutional. Nothing in the Constitution prevents states from enacting reasonable measures to safeguard the dignity of all human beings, including the unborn. The legal challenge to Utah’s law is stayed pending the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision, but the Attorney General’s Office will continue to vigorously defend Utah law.”

