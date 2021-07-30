Panhandle Region fish stocking schedule for August

Time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy summer while it lasts! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 3,500 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Panhandle Region in August. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Elsie Lake Aug 16-20 450 Lower Glidden Lake Aug 16-20 450 Gene Day Pond Aug 9-13 1,000 Lower Glidden Lake Aug 9-13 450 Lucky Friday Pond Aug 9-13 450 Day Rock Pond Aug 2-6 500 Elsie Lake Aug 2-6 450 Satan Lake Jul 26-30 10

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.