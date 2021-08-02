The Business Writing Center Launches Its Redesigned Website

An industry leader in training business writers and developing online business writing courses has unveiled a new look.

NORMAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Business Writing Center today announced the official launch of its newly redesigned website.

“Our website has been redesigned to make it easier to find the specific business writing training businesspeople need,” said Robert Hogan, Ph.D., director and spokesperson for The Business Writing Center.

The company’s newly redesigned website features a clean and responsive design. A responsive website design means that the website automatically responds or adjusts to the device the website visitor is using to access The Business Writing Center’s website. Whether the website visitor is using a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or even a watch, the website adjusts to fit the screen on the user’s device perfectly.

The Business Writing Center’s redesigned website is equipped with today’s latest technology to ensure user-friendly and smooth navigation. The website also has tabs on its website that website visitors can access: Courses; References; Free Writing Tests; About; Contact Us, links to connect with the company on social media, and an option to subscribe to its newsletter.

The company, which has trained staff from a broad range of organizations and agencies, provides online business writing courses with instructor guidance. The courses, according to Hogan, teach the best practices companies and agencies are using today to write clear, high-quality business documents that get the responses you want and show your competence as a business writer.

The Business Writing Center’s training has been recommended by the U.S. General Services Administration, Department of Defense, Florida Department of Health, and National Association of Legal Assistants.

In addition, a survey of six former clients by Dun & Bradstreet resulted in scores of nine to 10 on a 10-point scale for the quality of the training.

For more information, please visit businesswriting.com/about-director-and-senior-instructor-dr-robert-hogan and businesswriting.com/blog

About The Business Writing Center

Contact Details:

PO Box 341

Normal, IL 61761

United States