Soothing Stress Through Art
Creating art can help individuals alleviate stress, work through difficult emotions, and build positive self-image.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process of creation is an important tool for stress relief. Creating art allows us to express emotions that are too powerful for words. It helps us work through issues and feel better about ourselves.
Psychiatric circles have long used Art Therapy to help people express themselves. Creating an image about an issue allows the person to distance themselves and gain clarity. Creativity causes a relaxed state, which can allow a person to access buried memories. Art is a safe way to explore difficult emotions within boundaries and structure.
Crafting art can boost self image as well. Making something unique provides a sense of accomplishment and control. It empowers the creative, giving them individual choice and freedom. Making a piece of art is a problem solving process, which teaches better coping skills in life. Putting an emotion into a physical form can also offer catharsis.
The world we live in now has made it difficult to connect with artists physically. With many feeling isolated and alone, artistry is even more essential to us. Art provides an escape to a freer space. Making art connects us to other times, places, and cultures. It has the power to provide a link between people across the globe, who would never have met otherwise. The internet has proven to be an essential vehicle for sharing art.
Curious Mondo’s goal is to empower creatives around the world to make more art. The company’s founder, Shahar Boyayan, commented, “I love making art. It gives my brain time to buffer, forget about the problems of the day, and focus on creating something beautiful.” This is the spirit that Curious Mondo hopes to share with the world. To join us for free, live art classes, go to CuriousMondo.com.
