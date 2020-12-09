Consumer chooses cameras during online live events
How companies can foster more interaction onlineSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies innovating during the pandemic
To manage isolation, consumers are using digital to connect, learn, and play—and they will continue to. They are also seeking ways to interact with like-minded people and are looking for self-fulfillment. Companies now need to provide digital ways to foster these desires. Curious Mondo in Utah livestream art related courses to adult creatives and makers all over the world. Curious Mondo shapes its courses with the interaction it provides with the consumer while the course is livestream and now offers the Director’s Chair.
Director’s chair is the ability for the consumer to choose which camera to watch a live Curious Mondo course. Top camera, mobile camera, side camera or editor’s version are some of the options. Curious Mondo is the fist online education company to implement this level of interactivity in livestream. With its informal and very interactive format it educates, entertains and keeps creators minds engaged in positive activities. Now giving them the possibility to call the shots. Every week a new course streams live to over 30 countries and it is free for anyone to watch.
