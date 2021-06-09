Gamifying Virtual Learning for Adults
How Curious Mondo online art classes are changing the way adults learn.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamification is the concept of applying game design elements and principles to learning. Interactive experiences - like narratives, challenges, and leveling up - help to increase focus and attention. It makes adults learning art skills like fused glass, sculpting, etc. feel more motivated and engaged. Learning games also help the audience connect with other people.
Curious Mondo is using these ideas to create a brand new, interactive look! We know that learners learn best when they’re having fun, so we’re adding cool new game components to our classes. Viewers will be able to interact with the class, earn badges, and level up. We're also introducing player control. Students can sit in the virtual ‘Director’s Chair’ and choose 4 different camera angles to watch during the stream.
These interactive game elements will encourage engagement with the classes. These updates will increase our learners' focus and motivation, and help them retain information.
At Curious Mondo, we are always looking for innovative ways to share art with adults around the world. We stream live art classes for FREE, featuring professional guest instructors. To see our exciting new updates, go to CuriousMondo.com! Come see our artists teach stunning skills in an updated and entertaining format.
