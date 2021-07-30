Special Education Maine Policies & Procedures Workshop for School Administrative Units

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services is pleased to host a two-day virtual workshop presented by Brustein & Manasevit.

School Administrative Unit (SAU) Policies and Procedures

Day One: covers the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles and Audit Requirements (Uniform Grants Guidance)

Day Two: direct support for school administrative units on developing compliant policies and procedures.

Free EDGAR shipped to first 200 attendees to register! (If you do not require an EDGAR – do not complete the address portion of the registration.)

Registration link for Day One August 18th – Day One

Day Two Zoom link for August 19th Workshop (held via Zoom)

DRAFT AGENDA

The two-day training covers all federal requirements for establishing strong SAU policies and procedures. Attendees begin the workshop with a customizable template that is customized over the two-days to be district specific.

Day One: Training

Federal Financial Management

Overview of grants accounting system and fiscal controls

Cash management procedures, including period of availability and carryover

Budget development, amendment and reconciliation

Allowability procedures (FAQs, Food, Travel, etc.)

Procurement

Conflict of Interest policy

Methods of procurement, related procedures

Documentation

Noncompetitive procurements (sole source justification form)

Property Management

Definitions (Equipment, supplies, computing devices, capital equipment, inventoried supplies, etc.)

Inventory procedures

Lost or stolen items

Disposition procedures

Time and Effort

Payroll/ HR procedures (cross-reference)

Time and effort documentation requirements

Reconciliation of time and effort

Sample forms

Day Two: Workshop

Concurrent breakout session by topic – working sessions for Q&A

For further questions, contact the Maine DOE Office of Special Services at (207) 624-6713.