Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,605 in the last 365 days.

Special Education Maine Policies & Procedures Workshop for School Administrative Units

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services is pleased to host a two-day virtual workshop presented by Brustein & Manasevit.

School Administrative Unit (SAU) Policies and Procedures

Day One: covers the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles and Audit Requirements (Uniform Grants Guidance)

Day Two: direct support for school administrative units on developing compliant policies and procedures.

Free EDGAR shipped to first 200 attendees to register! (If you do not require an EDGAR – do not complete the address portion of the registration.)

Registration link for Day One August 18th – Day One

Day Two Zoom link for August 19th Workshop (held via Zoom)  

DRAFT AGENDA

The two-day training covers all federal requirements for establishing strong SAU policies and procedures.  Attendees begin the workshop with a customizable template that is customized over the two-days to be district specific.

Day One: Training

Federal Financial Management

  • Overview of grants accounting system and fiscal controls
  • Cash management procedures, including period of availability and carryover
  • Budget development, amendment and reconciliation
  • Allowability procedures (FAQs, Food, Travel, etc.)

Procurement

  • Conflict of Interest policy
  • Methods of procurement, related procedures
  • Documentation
  • Noncompetitive procurements (sole source justification form)

Property Management

  • Definitions (Equipment, supplies, computing devices, capital equipment, inventoried supplies, etc.)
  • Inventory procedures
  • Lost or stolen items
  • Disposition procedures

Time and Effort

  • Payroll/ HR procedures (cross-reference)
  • Time and effort documentation requirements
  • Reconciliation of time and effort
  • Sample forms

Day Two: Workshop

Concurrent breakout session by topic – working sessions for Q&A

For further questions, contact the Maine DOE Office of Special Services at (207) 624-6713.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Special Education Maine Policies & Procedures Workshop for School Administrative Units

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.