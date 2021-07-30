Special Education Maine Policies & Procedures Workshop for School Administrative Units

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services is pleased to host a two-day virtual workshop presented by Brustein & Manasevit.
School Administrative Unit (SAU) Policies and Procedures
Day One: covers the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles and Audit Requirements (Uniform Grants Guidance)
Day Two: direct support for school administrative units on developing compliant policies and procedures.
DRAFT AGENDA
The two-day training covers all federal requirements for establishing strong SAU policies and procedures. Attendees begin the workshop with a customizable template that is customized over the two-days to be district specific.
Day One: Training
Federal Financial Management
- Overview of grants accounting system and fiscal controls
- Cash management procedures, including period of availability and carryover
- Budget development, amendment and reconciliation
- Allowability procedures (FAQs, Food, Travel, etc.)
Procurement
- Conflict of Interest policy
- Methods of procurement, related procedures
- Documentation
- Noncompetitive procurements (sole source justification form)
Property Management
- Definitions (Equipment, supplies, computing devices, capital equipment, inventoried supplies, etc.)
- Inventory procedures
- Lost or stolen items
- Disposition procedures
Time and Effort
- Payroll/ HR procedures (cross-reference)
- Time and effort documentation requirements
- Reconciliation of time and effort
- Sample forms
Day Two: Workshop
Concurrent breakout session by topic – working sessions for Q&A
