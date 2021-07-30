Theraplay Family of Companies Welcomes New Director of Outpatient Centers in Virginia Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Theraplay Family of Companies, a leading provider of pediatric physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy is excited to continue their growth in the delivery of exceptional patient care by welcoming Julie Ross as Director of Outpatient Centers for our Virginia market. Julie will be overseeing Outpatient operations for The Children’s Therapy Center and Fleming Therapy Services. Julie’s market includes four outpatient centers for The Children’s Therapy Center and seven centers for Fleming Therapy Services.
Julie joins the Theraplay Family of Companies with 17 years of experience in healthcare, including over a decade of multi-site leadership of hospital-based therapy teams and other ambulatory services. Julie has a passion for providing leadership for the children of our communities and looks forward to developing new leaders at every level within our family of companies. Julie earned her undergraduate degree in Health Sciences/Occupational Therapy from James Madison and her doctorate degree in Occupation Therapy/Administration and Practice Management from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professionals.
Says Julie: “Forming positive, supportive relationships with both the children we serve and their families has been shown to improve their long-term health and well-being. My goal is to create services for our children and families that are solvent, sustainable, and scalable to enable us to improve the quality of life for even more children across Virginia, while creating workplaces that support innovation and professional growth for our amazing team members!”
Dave is enthusiastic about the passionate, experienced addition to our leadership team. “I’m excited for our staff to have Julie’s direction as we grow the Virginia market to be able to reach more families in need of our services.”
About the Theraplay Family of Companies
Theraplay, Inc. was founded in 1991. Believing that children learn and develop best through play experiences, Theraplay offers individualized therapy services in a play-focused environment, improving the lives of thousands of children and their families. In 2016, Austill’s Educational Therapy Services joined the Theraplay family of companies, followed by Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., The Children’s Therapy Center and Fleming Therapy Services, bringing therapy to children and adolescents in 4 states, with 32 outpatient locations and through school, home and early intervention-based services. For more information visit theraplayinc.com.
Lauren Toolan
