TRAFFIC ALERT: Total Closure on IH-45 North near Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – There will be a total closure near downtown Houston on IH-45 North, northbound from Franklin St to Hogan/Crockett St from 9 PM, Friday, July 30 to 5 AM, Sunday, August 1. Traffic will be forced to IH-10 eastbound or westbound. Message boards are in place to alert drivers.

TxDOT will be doing bridge maintenance work in this area including removing an old electrical conduit and illumination light. The closure is necessary for the safety of the workers and the traveling public. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. TXDOT is asking drivers to be cautious in the construction area.

Road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org. For more information, contact Emily Black at (713) 802-5022. Follow us on Twitter.

