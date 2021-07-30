Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Integrity Insurance Resource, LLC.
Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Integrity Insurance Resource, LLC.
Meet Gavin Bates of Integrity Insurance Resource LLC. finding the right and affordable insurance coverage, insuring all of Oklahoma!
Quantum is a forward-thinking insurance company that is reinventing the insurance experience for customers and agents.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Gavin Bates, an independent insurance agency owner at Integrity Insurance Resource, LLC.
— Gavin Bates, Agency Owner, Integrity Insurance Resource LLC.
Gavin joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in May 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is an Oklahoma-based seasoned Insurance Agent with 14 years of experience and a history of success. He began his insurance career in 2007 and over the years cultivated and maintained relationships with customers based on his product knowledge and professionalism. His leadership and ability to connect with customers has a proven history of success.
Gavin is a proud husband and father to two daughters. His passion is family, being outdoors, and helping clients.
“Quantum is a forward-thinking insurance company that is reinventing the insurance experience for customers and agents. They truly give agents their independence on how you would like to run your business.”- Gavin Bates, Agency Owner, Integrity Insurance Resource LLC.
“Gavin Bates is a legacy in the insurance industry who is ready for his own agency in the independent world. Gavin and I have known each other for years and is one of the kindest most caring individuals you would ever meet. These attributes are easily seen when he is working with his clients and providing the solutions that fit their situation. I couldn’t be more excited than to be working with Gavin at Quantum!" - Marci Hensley, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
When you work with Integrity Insurance Resource LLC., you can expect:
• A professional and hassle-free insurance experience.
• Having a personal insurance agent experience because they do all the shopping for you.
• A fully licensed team to work on policy reviews for potential gaps in coverage.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
Connect with Quantum Assurance on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quantum-assurance-international/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QuantumAssurance/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdua0bd60YLxqmFzynjIT7g
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quantumassurance/?hl=en
TikTok: @quantumassurance
About Integrity Insurance Resource LLC.
Integrity Insurance Resource LLC. is an Independent Insurance Agency representing a vast line of insurance carriers for all your insurance needs. We carefully select our carriers to provide you with the best level of service, price, and coverage. We work for you, not the insurance company.
For more information contact:
Gavin Bates, Agency Owner, Integrity Insurance Resource LLC.
Office: (918) 922-7077
Cell: (918) 520-6221
Email: William.Bates@quantumassurance.com
Address: 5840 S Memorial Dr. Ste. 290B Tulsa, OK 74145
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/gavin-bates-427528212
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gavin.bates.169/
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn