Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,969 in the last 365 days.

rSchoolToday Selected as Chicago Public Schools Digital Platform Partner

rSchoolToday has been selected as the Digital Platform Partner by Chicago Public Schools

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a thorough vetting process, rSchoolToday was chosen as the Athletics Scheduling and Publishing platform by Chicago Public Schools (CPS). CPS chose rSchoolToday to provide district-level Athletics Administration, a new district Athletic Department Website, and School-level Athletics Management, Calendaring, Mobile apps, and VNN® Team Web Sites and for their 81 traditional high schools that compete in the Chicago Public League (CPL).
“It’s been a real joy to work with the CPS team. David and his administrative team are very dedicated and working to bring ‘best-of-breed’ efficiency and automation to their school administrators and school communities. Together, we see so many areas we can grow together in providing paperless solutions to improve efficiency and reduce cost for the district. We look forward to delivering big-time for them!”
Ray Dretske, President and Co-Founder, rSchoolToday

“We are very excited to work with Ray and the rSchoolToday team. With their software, we will be able to transform the way we run our programs through effective digital scheduling tools and will be able to showcase our student-athletes, coaches and significant team accomplishments (K-12) on our new dedicated school and district level athletic websites. We look forward to our partnership with rSchoolToday in order to better serve our community and to enhance our internal and external digital presence.”
David Rosengard, Executive Director of Sports Administration, Chicago Public Schools

About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 28-year-old, Florida-based software company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K-16 education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted Athletic Scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and Educational Associations. For more information: www.rschooltoday.com

About Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Public League
The Chicago Public League is the official interscholastic sports league of the Chicago Public Schools, offering thousands of students the equitable opportunity to participate in elementary and high school sports. Chicago Public Schools serves 341,000 students in 638 schools and serves as the nation’s third-largest school district. Our mission is to provide a high-quality public education for every child, in every neighborhood, that prepares each for success in college, career, and civic life.

Lorena Harrington
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
email us here

You just read:

rSchoolToday Selected as Chicago Public Schools Digital Platform Partner

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.