rSchoolToday Selected as Chicago Public Schools Digital Platform Partner
rSchoolToday has been selected as the Digital Platform Partner by Chicago Public SchoolsTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a thorough vetting process, rSchoolToday was chosen as the Athletics Scheduling and Publishing platform by Chicago Public Schools (CPS). CPS chose rSchoolToday to provide district-level Athletics Administration, a new district Athletic Department Website, and School-level Athletics Management, Calendaring, Mobile apps, and VNN® Team Web Sites and for their 81 traditional high schools that compete in the Chicago Public League (CPL).
“It’s been a real joy to work with the CPS team. David and his administrative team are very dedicated and working to bring ‘best-of-breed’ efficiency and automation to their school administrators and school communities. Together, we see so many areas we can grow together in providing paperless solutions to improve efficiency and reduce cost for the district. We look forward to delivering big-time for them!”
Ray Dretske, President and Co-Founder, rSchoolToday
“We are very excited to work with Ray and the rSchoolToday team. With their software, we will be able to transform the way we run our programs through effective digital scheduling tools and will be able to showcase our student-athletes, coaches and significant team accomplishments (K-12) on our new dedicated school and district level athletic websites. We look forward to our partnership with rSchoolToday in order to better serve our community and to enhance our internal and external digital presence.”
David Rosengard, Executive Director of Sports Administration, Chicago Public Schools
About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 28-year-old, Florida-based software company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K-16 education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted Athletic Scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and Educational Associations. For more information: www.rschooltoday.com
About Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Public League
The Chicago Public League is the official interscholastic sports league of the Chicago Public Schools, offering thousands of students the equitable opportunity to participate in elementary and high school sports. Chicago Public Schools serves 341,000 students in 638 schools and serves as the nation’s third-largest school district. Our mission is to provide a high-quality public education for every child, in every neighborhood, that prepares each for success in college, career, and civic life.
