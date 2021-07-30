'Virtual conferences just don't work' says International Lean Six Sigma Institute
International Lean Six Sigma Institute commits to a physical conference in Cambridge, Oct 2021. 'Virtual doesn't work for us !' says Chairman, John Dennis.
The full educational and networking experience of a Lean Six Sigma conference can only be achieved when professionals can greet, meet, exchange ideas in real-time with face-to-face communications”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Lean Six Sigma Institute (ILSSI) has announced that it will move forward with its physical, face-to-face, conference in October, with measures in place to make it as safe as possible for all participants. 'After experiencing several Virtual Online Conferences during the Covid19 Lockdown we polled our members and it was a unanimous decision to go back to a physical conference as soon as possible. Virtual Conferences just don't work very well. We believe that the full educational and networking experience of a Lean Six Sigma conference can only be achieved when professionals can greet, meet, exchange ideas in real-time with face-to-face communications' says ILSSI Chairman, John Dennis. 'We will ensure that all attendees have shown either proof of double vaccination or a negative PCR test.'
— John Dennis, Chairman ILSSI
The 2021 International Lean Six Sigma Conference will take place in The Granta Conference Centre, Cambridge UK, October 6th-8th 2021. With 16 International Key-Note Speakers and Thought-Leaders, Networking events and Workshops. Keynote speaker and author, Patrick Adams, will be travelling from the USA to present on the subject of Continuous Improvement (Kaizen), while other International speakers include Fatemeh Imiri from Germany, Willem Salentijn from The Netherlands, Salman Mishari from Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Sulaiman from Bahrain and Bob Emiliani also from the USA.
Former Team GB cycling team member, Jenny Davis, from Scotland, now a Lean Coach is also presenting a workshop on achieving optimal performance in business. 'We put a great deal of value on the networking component of our conferences. We organise meet-and-greet receptions mixed in with the speakers and workshops as well as a site-tour of The Welding Institute (TWI) and an evening social event in Cambridge. If previous years are anything to go by, everyone will have a wonderful and unforgettable experience at the conference' says Mr. Dennis.
Anyone interesting in attending the 3rd International Lean Six Sigma Conference in Cambridge can find more information at ilssi.org/events-2021 or contact Juliane Haan at +44191 375 5711
Juliane Haan
International Lean Six Sigma Institute
+44 191 375 5711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn