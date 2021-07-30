Urban Reconstruction Progressing in Gettysburg

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 29, 2021

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) continues the reconstruction process on U.S. Highway 212 in Gettysburg. Work on the project has included grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting, box culvert replacement, and PCC pavement. The work will be completed in seven phases and will take the contractor two construction seasons to complete.

A 12-ft width restriction continues to be in effect during the 2021 construction season. Equipment wider than the 12 ft. will be instructed to take alternate routes. Access for businesses along the project will be maintained. Signage will be placed to continue to direct traffic to various destinations in Gettysburg.

The contractor continues to hold weekly meetings in the 212 Mini Mall Café at 113 West Garfield Avenue every Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

Phase two is nearly complete, and this section of Highway 212 is anticipated to be opened Monday, August 2, 2021. Two-way traffic will be utilized down the center of the highway from Mannston Street to Exene Street as the contractor will have minor dirt work and seeding to do behind the curb and gutter and sidewalks in this area. The contractor is progressing in phase three with storm sewer placement, geotextile fabric, granular material, and concrete placement.

As the work progresses, the contractor will be looking at a full closure of phases four and five from Broadway St. to Custer St. This closure will likely begin approximately Monday, August 9, in order to keep the contractor moving forward on removals and sanitary service adjustments. The traveling public should be aware that hospital access, once these two phases are closed, will be at the east end of the project. In order to access the hospital from Highway 212, the traveling public will need to take Nebraska Street south to Blaine Avenue and then proceed west to the hospital.

The prime contractor on the $12.9 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen. The project completion date is Oct. 28, 2022.

