FOHO Coin Exceeds Softcap with 2.2Million USD from Private Placement Investors Pre IEO Launch

FOHO Coin Exceeds Softcap

The IEO was launched on one of the most trusted and largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India, in terms of trading volume.

INDIA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOHO Coin is excited to announce that their IEO is now live on the Ascent by Bitbns Launchpad. Bitbns is one of the most trusted and largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India in terms of volume. The IEO was launched on the 27th of July 2021. Prior to the opening of the IEO today, private sales of over 2 million USD have pushed the project beyond the softcap and show strong acceptance and willingness of larger investors to support and participate in the FOHO Ecosystem. The tokens have been moved to FOHO Bitbns Account for distribution. The IEO closes on 3rd August 2021.

Over the last couple of months, FOHO Coin has been steadily building their network and working towards revolutionizing the crypto-real estate space. FOHO is launching shortly one of the first blockchain-enabled fractional ownership and usage platforms for international real estate. With pilot geographies of India, Sri Lanka and Canada, FOHO expects to bring a wide spectrum of properties including residential, vacation rentals, commercial, plantations and agricultural assets to investors thus providing a low risk, low ticket size route to benefit from the steady growth and appreciation in the value of hard assets. The launch of the FOHO Coin IEO is the first step of unveiling the FOHO Ecosystem and the beginning of the Democratization of Real Estate.

FOHO is founded by a dynamic duo – Vijay Thomas and Roshan Dsilva, and supported by a stellar advisory team that includes Bitbns Consultant - Chandan Kumar, Blockchain Industry Expert - Jason Fernandes and Award-winning Marketer - Floyd Tavares. FOHO is also backed by Tangentia and Tripvillas, two giants in the technology and real estate space respectively. In a short span of time, FOHO Coin has received accolades from many leading publications, and has also been rated “Top #1 IEO to look out for in 2021” by a well-known magazine.

“We are thankful for the continued support and shared vision for FOHO. We have now begun recruiting multiple participants in the ecosystem to join the platform - Realtors, Developers, Mortgage Lenders, Investors, Hoteliers, Vacation Rental Managers and those with deep expertise in management of Agricultural Assets. We are also committed to providing the best experience on our platform which will launch shortly and will simplify the process of investing in high-quality income-producing real estate.” says Roshan Dsilva, Founder of FOHO Coin.

Vijay Thomas, Founder of FOHO Coin had this to say on the launch of the IEO, “A huge thank you to all our supporters, who participated via the public IEO as well as via private placement. Your support is a great encouragement to the FOHO team whose hard work and dedication continues to take FOHO Coin forward. We are excited to embark on this journey to democratize real estate usage and investment worldwide with you – our stakeholders and partners. We envision the FOHO Platform to be the global marketplace for fractional real estate like what Robinhood did to stocks.”

Tanya Furtado
Dranding Consulting (Representing FOHO Coin)
+91 89995 09332
hello@fohocoin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

FOHO Coin Exceeds Softcap with 2.2Million USD from Private Placement Investors Pre IEO Launch

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tanya Furtado
Dranding Consulting (Representing FOHO Coin)
+91 89995 09332 hello@fohocoin.com
Company/Organization
Foho Holdings Inc.
130 Queens Quay East, Suite 601,
Toronto, Ontario, M5A 0P6
Canada
+91 90119 31607
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

FOHO Coin provides the foundation of the FOHO sharing economy. It is, as the founders describe, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. The ecosystem is based on fractional sharing of real estate rentals and experiences with fractional ownership of residential and commercial real estate coming soon. The 3 pillars of the FOHO Ecosystem include FOHO Haus which is a blockchain-based residential fractional real estate marketplace, FOHO Work which is a blockchain-based commercial fractional real estate marketplace and FOHO Club which allows tour operators, community leaders, property management companies to bring together a group of individuals to share assets that they collectively lease or rent out and create a governance model and rules for usage that is unique to the Club. These could be rentals of holiday homes from FOHO Haus or commercial properties from FOHO Work or properties or experiences from outside the FOHO Ecosystem. The FOHO Haus and FOHO Work marketplaces will allow traditional realtors, lenders as well as a few new market participants like deal sponsors to work together to allow fractional real estate participants to trade with confidence on a trusted platform.

Foho Coin

More From This Author
FOHO Coin Exceeds Softcap with 2.2Million USD from Private Placement Investors Pre IEO Launch
Real Estate Coin Adds Stellar Personalities to Advisory Board
FOHO - A Blockchain-Based Fractional Ownership Platform Backed by Industry Leaders Announces IEO for it’s Coin
View All Stories From This Author