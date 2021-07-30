FOHO Coin Exceeds Softcap with 2.2Million USD from Private Placement Investors Pre IEO Launch
The IEO was launched on one of the most trusted and largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India, in terms of trading volume.INDIA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOHO Coin is excited to announce that their IEO is now live on the Ascent by Bitbns Launchpad. Bitbns is one of the most trusted and largest cryptocurrency exchanges in India in terms of volume. The IEO was launched on the 27th of July 2021. Prior to the opening of the IEO today, private sales of over 2 million USD have pushed the project beyond the softcap and show strong acceptance and willingness of larger investors to support and participate in the FOHO Ecosystem. The tokens have been moved to FOHO Bitbns Account for distribution. The IEO closes on 3rd August 2021.
Over the last couple of months, FOHO Coin has been steadily building their network and working towards revolutionizing the crypto-real estate space. FOHO is launching shortly one of the first blockchain-enabled fractional ownership and usage platforms for international real estate. With pilot geographies of India, Sri Lanka and Canada, FOHO expects to bring a wide spectrum of properties including residential, vacation rentals, commercial, plantations and agricultural assets to investors thus providing a low risk, low ticket size route to benefit from the steady growth and appreciation in the value of hard assets. The launch of the FOHO Coin IEO is the first step of unveiling the FOHO Ecosystem and the beginning of the Democratization of Real Estate.
FOHO is founded by a dynamic duo – Vijay Thomas and Roshan Dsilva, and supported by a stellar advisory team that includes Bitbns Consultant - Chandan Kumar, Blockchain Industry Expert - Jason Fernandes and Award-winning Marketer - Floyd Tavares. FOHO is also backed by Tangentia and Tripvillas, two giants in the technology and real estate space respectively. In a short span of time, FOHO Coin has received accolades from many leading publications, and has also been rated “Top #1 IEO to look out for in 2021” by a well-known magazine.
“We are thankful for the continued support and shared vision for FOHO. We have now begun recruiting multiple participants in the ecosystem to join the platform - Realtors, Developers, Mortgage Lenders, Investors, Hoteliers, Vacation Rental Managers and those with deep expertise in management of Agricultural Assets. We are also committed to providing the best experience on our platform which will launch shortly and will simplify the process of investing in high-quality income-producing real estate.” says Roshan Dsilva, Founder of FOHO Coin.
Vijay Thomas, Founder of FOHO Coin had this to say on the launch of the IEO, “A huge thank you to all our supporters, who participated via the public IEO as well as via private placement. Your support is a great encouragement to the FOHO team whose hard work and dedication continues to take FOHO Coin forward. We are excited to embark on this journey to democratize real estate usage and investment worldwide with you – our stakeholders and partners. We envision the FOHO Platform to be the global marketplace for fractional real estate like what Robinhood did to stocks.”
