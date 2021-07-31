Sir Hemp Co. CBD Oils to be in attendance all season at the West Palm Beach Farmers Market
West Palm Beach Farmers Market- Sir Hemp Co. Attendance Announcement. Local CBD hemp powerhouse announces attendance at the West Palm Beach Farmers Market.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Hemp Co. will be in attendance all season long at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket this upcoming fall. The local farmers market is the best in the area. It was named the #1 farmers market in the U.S. by USA Today 10 Best for 2021. The 2021-2022 market season begins in the fall and runs through April. It is held every Saturday beginning October 2, 2021. Market will be in downtown West Palm Beach, located at 101 S Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
In addition to offering their product line of premium hemp extracts, Sir Hemp Co. owners want to bring awareness and education about the world of hemp extracts including CBD oil and edibles. “There are too many bad apples out on the market… ranging from mislabeled products on Amazon to local gas stations and vape shops. Come to find out that CBD products are not allowed on the Amazon platform, so these companies are not even operating within the confines of law as they are mislabeling their products. Not only that, prices and quality are all over the place” said Sir Hemp Founder and President, Alfredo Cernuda. “Some of these companies including retailers are not licensed by the State (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services). There are companies operating in and around Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties, etc. that ‘sell’ CBD without them even being licensed by the State of Florida. The consumers need to be careful what they purchase to ingest. I hope to bring much needed awareness to those who stop by our tent at the City of West Palm Beach Farmers Market. Even if they don’t buy our products, they will be armed with the know-how on how to seek quality products.”
Sir Hemp Co. products all offer full transparency. Their products range from high potency full spectrum cbd oil to CBD for pets. The lab results are on their website as well as a QR code linking to the USDA approved independent laboratory results on each product. Not only do they sell to the local South Florida market but sell/ship directly to your door free of charge.
“We want to make it easy for our customers to obtain the quality in a hemp extract they deserve.”
Be sure not to miss City of West Palm Beach Farmers Market, Saturdays Starting on October 2, 2021 !
