For Public and Special Purpose Schools Only

Using the Instructional Materials Data Collection, located under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal, select the instructional materials used by your district. (An activation code is required and can be obtained from the District Administrator.) Information that has been submitted previously should be checked for accuracy.

This data collection should be completed by district staff that have knowledge of the instructional materials used for PK, K-12 English Language Arts, K-12 mathematics, and K-8 science. Respondents will be asked to report instructional materials for the following grade bands: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 (ELA and mathematics only) and the year in which the instructional materials were adopted. In addition, districts will be asked to indicate the primary assessment used to determine if a student has a reading deficiency (per the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act).