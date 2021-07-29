Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aerial herbicide application will start in Sheridan area Monday

Jul 29, 2021

SHERIDAN, Wyo.—The Wyoming Military Department has contracted with Big Horn Airways to conduct aerial herbicide application in the Sheridan local training area Aug. 2-16, 2021.

The herbicide, Indaziflam(commercially known as Rejuvra) with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regulation Number 432-1609, will be applied to regulate invasive winter annual grasses.

The invasive winter grasses can increase woodland fires and are detrimental to native vegetation. The aerial application will cover a majority of the 3,860 acres.

There will be a buffer zone sprayed manually to prevent the herbicide from drifting to sensitive areas. Other mitigating precautions will also be taken, including properly following label instructions for the herbicide.

The EPA has approved Indaziflam for aerial application. They have concluded that the use of this herbicide will not cause unreasonable adverse effects to humans or the environment under these conditions.

 

