(Subscription required) Retired California Superior Court judges won a second chance at challenging a cap on the amount of time they can participate in a program assigning them to fill judicial vacancies Wednesday when a state appellate court said their suit isn’t barred.
You just read:
Retired California Judges Get Placement Cap Bias Suit Revived
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.