Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm: Conservatives Need to Take a Stand Against Socialism
"America needs like-minded member of the legislators of all our states," said Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director
This generation has no clue about communism or socialism. Most of them think ‘socialism’ means ‘social media’ – they have no idea what it truly entails.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, warns socialism is far more dangerous than it is currently portrayed in American popular culture and politics.
“This generation has no clue about communism or socialism,” said Dahm. “Most of them think ‘socialism’ means ‘social media’ – they have no idea what it truly entails.”
Dahm recently joined the Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast to discuss a number of issues, including how to respond to socialism by fighting for conservative values.
Dahm’s missionary parents moved their family to Romania in 1994. As an American boy in a former communist nation, Dahm witnessed the destructive nature of socialism in real life. During the family’s time there, Romanians suffered from substandard healthcare, limited food supplies, and skyrocketing inflation.
“Their currency became so worthless that, at one point, they dropped four zeros off of their currency because it had just been so devalued,” said Dahm. “It was the second-worst inflation in the world.”
When Dahm returned to Oklahoma as an adult and saw the rising popularity of socialism in America, he became involved in government. For Dahm, legislating against socialist policies – especially in the wake of government lockdowns and the restriction of rights – is part of a larger battle. Over his nine years in the state Senate, Dahm routinely championed constitutionally conservative legislation, even when some members of his party would not.
“So many of them have this idea of ‘That's not the hill to die on; that's not our battle,’” said Dahm. “Well, if you don't engage in those battles – if you don’t fight a battle on that hill that the Left is trying to take over – they will take it over because you’ve ceded that ground.”
According to Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director, “Sen. Dahm’s tenure in the Oklahoma Legislature has been a faithful and vigorous stand for the principles of freedom and limited government. America needs like-minded member of the legislators of all our states."
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website to learn about becoming a member.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
