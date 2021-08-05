NovoaGlobal Awarded Contract for Tukwila, Washington's Traffic Safety Enforcement
NovoaGlobal to Provide Tukwila Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement
We are proud to be selected by Tukwila for the school zone speed traffic enforcement program and look forward to the opportunity to provide best in class service and technology to the City of Tukwila”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a leading provider of advanced traffic safety enforcement technology is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the City of Tukwila, Washington to implement systems and manage its Automated Traffic Enforcement Program. As a leading national developer and manufacturer of advanced traffic infraction enforcement solutions with long-standing customer and partner relationships across the United States and internationally, NovoaGlobal offers its Vision Zero solutions to the City of Tukwila.
NovoaGlobal was selected through a competitive bid process to provide the traffic safety program. With NovoaGlobal’s expansion into Washington State, this is the third traffic safety program to be awarded to NovoaGlobal and second program over the last year. NovoaGlobal also provides photo enforcement for Tacoma, Washington and Fife, Washington. The cost-neutral advanced technology will help to prevent accidents at schools and keep loved ones safe.
NovoaGlobal’s automated school zone enforcement solution will incorporate the latest cutting-edge technologies to keep the public safe while making the process more efficient.
“We are proud to be selected by Tukwila for the school zone speed traffic enforcement program and look forward to the opportunity to provide best in class service and technology to the City of Tukwila,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal.
