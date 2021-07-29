Middlesex/2nd Degre Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A302957

TROOPER: Casey Ross

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/29/21 1354 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: William Tucker

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a domestic assaulted that occurred in Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with all parties involved and determined William Tucker assaulted the victim by punching her in the face and tackling her to the ground. When the victim attempted to call 911, Tucker took her phone from her, interfering with her access to call for emergency services. Tucker was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Tucker is currently on probation for a prior domestic assault charge and was released to the custody of Probation and Parole. Tucker was given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/30/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the above noted charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/30/21 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: YES

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191