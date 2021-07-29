Middlesex/2nd Degre Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
cASE#:21A302957
TROOPER: Casey Ross
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/29/21 1354 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: William Tucker
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a domestic assaulted that occurred in Williamstown, VT. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with all parties involved and determined William Tucker assaulted the victim by punching her in the face and tackling her to the ground. When the victim attempted to call 911, Tucker took her phone from her, interfering with her access to call for emergency services. Tucker was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Tucker is currently on probation for a prior domestic assault charge and was released to the custody of Probation and Parole. Tucker was given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/30/21 at 1230 hours to answer to the above noted charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/30/21 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: YES
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191