RE: Traffic alert – I 89 NB exit 14 area
The vehicles from this crash have been cleared from the roadway and all lanes are now open.
I 89 North Bound is experiencing delays in the area of exit 14 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.