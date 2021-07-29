Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic alert – I 89 NB exit 14 area

The vehicles from this crash have been cleared from the roadway and all lanes are now open.

 

From: Constable, Brian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, July 29, 2021 3:45 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic alert – I 89 NB exit 14 area

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 North Bound is experiencing delays in the area of exit 14 due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

RE: Traffic alert – I 89 NB exit 14 area

