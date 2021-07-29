Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project to Begin on S.D. Highway 71

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Contact: Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1220

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin a chip seal and fog seal project on S.D. Highway 71 starting Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The project is south of Hot Springs from the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 heading south for 18 miles. The chip seal and fog seal will take place Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30, 2021.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present on the project for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 45 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed during this timeframe. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied seven days after the chip seal.

The prime contractor on the $1.7 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp. from St. Cloud, Minnesota.

