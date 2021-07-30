More CellCore Muscle Testing Workshops Coming Soon
Health Company Continues to Provide Educational Events for Practitioners in 2021 and 2022MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CellCore Biosciences is hosting another muscle testing workshop September 10-11th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The health company has successfully hosted 4 of these events now. The company’s founding doctors, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, are joined by Dr. Allan Lindsley and Dr. Darren Schmidt in demonstrating the innovative testing method.
Concerning muscle testing, Dr. Jay explains, “The methodology is advanced at finding the core issues for a patient, yet simple to implement in your practice.”
Over 340 practitioners have been able to complete a CellCore muscle testing workshop so far and more opportunities are on the horizon. The upcoming workshop are as follows: » September 10–11, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN
» October 26–27, 2021 in Boise, ID
» December 10–11, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ
» February 4–5, 2022 in Atlanta, GA
» April 1–2, 2022 in Orange County, CA
The workshops have had between 50 and 120 attendees depending on the venue. Each workshop offers two days of in-depth, hands-on learning for practitioners. Besides focusing on muscle testing, these workshops also discuss the science of root causes and CellCore products.
Christina Riley, Director of Events for CellCore Biosciences, says, “Each of the four workshops we have hosted so far have sold out to max capacity. Even in the midst of where we are in the state of the country, the fact that we sell out every event speaks volumes.”
To learn more info about the Minneapolis workshop, visit the website here. To attend a workshop, you must be a registered CellCore practitioner. To learn more about becoming a CellCore practitioner, go here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
