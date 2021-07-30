USCannaExpos.com Promotes Health & Safety with Exclusive Discount for Vaccinated Attendees
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Cannabis Industrial Marketplace in Philadelphia from Aug. 25th - 26th as we bring the best cannabusiness industry experts from across the nation to the Tri-State area (Pennsylvania, New York, & New Jersey). From the latest in grow lights to legal services, our exhibitors offer expert advice and quality products to make your cannabusiness successful.
To continue our support of the cannabusiness community, we are thrilled to offer a special CannaVAX sale for our remaining 2021 expos - 75% off tickets for all VACCINATED individuals - just use code CannaYesRonaNo at checkout. Tickets for all expos can be purchased at this link.
“This sale is to show our support for those trying to stop the spread of the virus and keep us on the path back to normalcy,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
Not only will vaccinated attendees be eligible to receive an incredible discount, but they will also have the opportunity to win big during special prize drawings on both days of the expo event.
Sponsored by Bankcard International Group and other valued partners, don’t miss your chance to make connections and claim your corner of this emerging Tri-State market predicted to bring in $879 million to the area this year.
“We have an exciting new sponsor for this show that will be doing live radio broadcasting for both days!” said Wynn. “Bankcard International Group in partnership with Basix Broadcasting,” Wynn added.
In addition to a packed show floor, you will not want to miss our lineup of educational seminars that provide the latest in all aspects of the business from Compliant Digital Advertising to Payroll and HR Services and more!
As we continue to promote the health and wellbeing of the community and all our participants, this event will adhere to the latest CDC guidelines and masks will be available for attendees.
For tickets to the PA, NY, NJ expo visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/tristate-expo/buy-tickets/.
Can’t attend in Philadelphia? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/.
Jennifer Wynn
